Christmas 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Santa Claus Sculpture with 1500 kg Tomatoes
World famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took the Christmans decoration to another level as he made a giant Santa Clause using 1500 kg tomatos at Golapur beach in Odisha. Sharing the image of the sand art on Twitter Pattanaik wished merry christmas. Padma Bushan award-winning sand artist created the tomato Santa 1500kg of tomatoes and it turned out to be 27ft high and 60 ft wide in size. Pattnaik's students helped him to complete the sculpture.
#TomatoSanta World's biggest Tomato with Sand #SantaClause installation of 1.5 tons of Tamato at Gopalpur beach in Odisha , India. This sculpture is 27ft high, 60 ft wide. My students joined hand with me to complete the sculpture. #MerryChristmas2022 pic.twitter.com/s1cOeYQzEC
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2022
