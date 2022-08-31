Bengaluru: Claiming inaction against the rape accused Lingayat seer Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru of Murugha mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, Dalit and student organizations and others have given a statewide protest call against the ruling BJP and the Karnataka police on September 2.

Various groups have condemned the police inaction against Murugha who is facing a sexual assault case by minor girls and they have released posters on social media calling for the immediate arrest of the accused.

According to the posters, the protesters will gather near the Freedom Park in Bengaluru at 10.30 a.m. The Dalit organisations are questioning why the seer was not arrested.

Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru of Murugha mutt in Chitradurga is accused of sexual abuse of high school girls. He has has booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday. As one of the survivors is a dalit, the seer has also been booked under the SC-ST Act (Prevention of Atrocities).

Dalit and student organizations and others have given a statewide protest call against the ruling #BJP and the #Karnataka police on September 2, condemning the inaction against rape accused Lingayat seer Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru of #MurughaMutt in Chitradurga of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/rLWzqMqAag — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2022

Earlier in the day, JD(S) leader Veerendra Papi visited Lingayat seer Murugha Swami. He said that he had visited the mutt as he is both a devotee and a director of the Murugha Mutt.

According to The Indian Express, two girls, aged 16 and 15, had told members of the state Child Welfare Committee they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022. The girls were students of a school that was run by the mutt in Chitradurga and resided in the hostels there. They left the hostel in July.

Also Read: Govt Mulls Regulations for Messaging Apps Like WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet

Later, the victims reached Mysuru and told the NGO named Odanadi Seva Samsthe that they were sexually assaulted at the school that was run by the mutt. Mysuru police filed an FIR on August 26 against Muruga Mutt head Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, and booked him under the POCSO Act, 2012, PTI reported.

Murugha Shivamurthy Sharanaru claimed it is a part of a long-drawn conspiracy against him and he vowed to come out clean in the case. He said he will cooperate in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Murugha has approached the court for the anticipatory bail. The second additional district and sessions court in Chitradurga will take up the bail petition of the accused seer on Thursday.