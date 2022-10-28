Chintan Shivir: NIA Agency Offices In All States By 2024, Says Amit Shah

HARAYANA: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that by 2024, a target has been set to establish branches of NIA in all the states in the country. He was addressing the first day of a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' at Surajkund, Haryana on Friday where Chief Ministers of the States, Home Ministers of States and Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories were participating in the programme.

The Chintan Shivir is being organized to provide a common platform to face cybercrime, the spread of narcotics and cross-border terrorism, and the new age crime that the nation is facing. He said today the nature of crimes is changing and they are becoming borderless, which is why all States will have to battle these by having a common strategy.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has followed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and the National Investigation Agency (NIA )and other agencies are being strengthened to achieve a decisive victory over it. Shah informed that before 2024, efforts are being made to set up an anti-terror network by setting up NIA branches in all the states.

The Home Minister said that the NIA has been given extraterritorial jurisdiction and along with this the agency has also been given the right to confiscate the property acquired/related to terrorism.

Cybercrime is a big threat to the Nation and the world today and the Ministry of Home Affairs is ready to fight against it. He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously working on reforms in CRPC, IPC and FCRA and soon their revised blueprint will be tabled in Shah said the Government is working on the principle of "one data, one entry" and under this, NIA has been given a national database related to terrorist cases, NCB has a national database related to narcotics cases, ED has a database related to economic offences and NCRB has been given the responsibility of creating a fingerprint database - NAFIS and National Database of Sex Offenders (NDSO). Amit Shah said that to achieve a decisive victory in the fight against terrorism, the legal framework is being strengthened, under which provision has been made to declare individual terrorists by amending the NIA and UAPA laws. ( With inputs from AIR News excerpts of Amit Shah's speech)

Also Read: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak Look Forward In Meeting At The G20 In Indonesia