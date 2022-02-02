Chinese PLA Gave Electric Shocks to Abducted Arunachal Boy Miram Taron

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) handed over the abducted 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh, Miram Taron on January 27 to the Indian Army. Miram Taron from the Lungta Jor area under Siyungla in Arunachal Pradesh, reportedly went missing on January 18.

The Indian Army on January 23 had said that the missing youth had been found by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). "The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed," PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, had said in a statement.

Speaking to a website, Miram said that "They tied up my hands and took me deep into the jungle. On the first day, they tortured me; gave me electric shocks. But that was it. They did not torture me from the second day."

He stated that, "I was captured and tied up. Later, I was handcuffed and my head was covered with a cloth. I was then taken to a Chinese army camp." He also added, "I was given food and water, though."

After Miram's return, he was kept under quarantine so that his health condition could be evaluated. Some legal formalities also had to be completed. After nearly two weeks, Miram was finally reunited with his family on Monday evening.

Miram’s father Opang said that he was very happy to finally have his son back home. He stated that, "We got in touch with Army officials. They have assured us of supporting his treatment. As of now, we are observing his condition."

