Chinese FM Qin Gang to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi

Beijing: China has announced on Tuesday that it’s foreign minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on March 2. Qin is expected to hold his first bilateral meeting with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting.

“At the invitation of External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of G20 President India, Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on March 2,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

This will be Qin Gang’s first visit to India after he replaced Foreign Minister Wang Yi last December. Wang visited New Delhi in 2019 to participate in in the special representatives dialogue on the border mechanism.

The Chinese minister is travelling to India as two countries are making efforts to resolve ongoing friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh area. The two countries have held 17 rounds of high-level military commanders’ talks to resolve the standoff.

Also Read: No Relief for Manish Sisodia as Apex Court Rejects his Bail Plea in Delhi Liquor Case