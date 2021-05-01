China Ready to Help India in Fight Against Covid

The second wave of coronavirus has put the country in a panic state. Every day India reports a high number of positive cases with an increase in the death toll. People even in critical conditions have to wait to get admitted as there are no beds in hospitals. Similarly, there is a shortage in oxygen cylinders and other Covid19 medical essentials.

During this time of need, India is being helped by many countries. It is either by the export of oxygen tanks, oxygen concentrators or other medical supplies. Many countries have already offered help and are now exporting Covid medical essentials to India. The latest addition to this is China.

China’s President Xi Jinping shared that the country is ready to help India. They will provide any help that is needed to fight the situation in India.

In a message shared by the government official on Twitter, the President said, “I am very concerned about the recent situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. On behalf of the Chinese Government and people, as well as in my own name, I would like to express sincere sympathies to the Indian Government and people.”

Chinese Ambassador, Sun Weidong further added that “The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help in this regard. I believe that under the leadership of the Indian Government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic.”

It was a message of sympathy addressed to Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as India is currently seeing the adversities of the second wave. The number of daily cases has gone up to 3 lakh with the death toll increasing as well.

“Humanity is a community with a shared future. Only through solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world ultimately defeat the pandemic,” added the statement.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that he talked with the State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “Received a call from State Councilor & FM Wang Yi conveying China’s sympathies at the COVID challenge now faced by India,” read the tweet shared by Jaishankar.

“Highlighted the importance of supply chains and air flights being kept open in these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in that regard, as also more openness to Indian chartered flights,” he added.