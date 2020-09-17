LADAKH: Soldiers from the China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are playing out Punjabi tracks near the Finger 4 area at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where India is in a strategically better position, according to a media report.

Finger 4 forward posts are occupied by the Indian Army which overlooks China's PLA troops movement. The loudspeakers are kept at the same location where 100-200 warning shots were fired by India, China soldiers between Sep 7-10.

According to media reports, the PLA troops play out the Punjabi tracks in loudspeakers at that point in order to distract the Indian troops. This is seen as a well thought-out tactical move and that the Chinese had done it in 1962 as well.

In may be recalled that Tension in eastern Ladakh increased manifold following the Galwan Valley clashes on the intervening night of June 15-16 in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed. The Chinese side too suffered casualties, but it is yet to give out the details. The situation eastern Ladakh deteriorated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts.

Following China's fresh attempts to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has further bolstered its military presence in the region.

Meanwhile, India and China are expected to continue military and diplomatic talks to implement the agreement reached between their foreign ministers last week to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the government said on Wednesday (Sep 17) on the standoff in eastern Ladakh.