China, Pakistan Together, If We Don’t Act Now, It Will.. :  Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: China and Pakistan are preparing together and if there is a war, then it will be against both countries, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said during his interaction with Armed Forces’ veterans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The video of Congress leader’s interaction with the veterans was released on Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube channel on Sunday.

“China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don't just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“India's border situation is linked with the international situation and the border situation is changing... We used to have two enemies - China and Pakistan and our policy was to keep them separate,” Congress MP said, adding that this was the idea behind the foreign policy.

Referring to the Gwadar, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Congress leader said, “Now there is only one front because China and Pakistan are together not only militarily but economically as well.”

“If we don't take immediate action, the country will be hurt. I am extremely concerned about what is happening on the borders of Arunachal and Ladakh. And I think Galwan and Doklam are linked and they are part of a Chinese strategy to sooner or later hit us jointly with Pakistan,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Responding to the apprehensions of Congress leader, defence expert Anil Gaur said what Rahul Gandhi said is not new and the Indian Army is prepared to deal with any situation

“What Rahul Gandhi should say is talk against China and Pakistan which he never does. I have yet to see such statements from such parties and Rahul Gandhi in particular against China, criticising China for the way they have come into Ladakh, or Arunachal Pradesh or the recent Tawang incident. Or against Pakistan, who have been sending terrorists across,” Anil Gaur said.

Also Read: Indian Army Recovers ‘War-like Stores’ of Arms and Ammunition in Kashmir’s Uri Sector

Shri @RahulGandhi & ex-servicemen deliberated on the issue of China-Pak's conspiracy against India.

Our nation's integrity is paramount and #BharatJodoYatra is giving voice to thousands of concerned veterans & citizens. Click to watch the full video:https://t.co/eFirE5WN85 pic.twitter.com/drOyVM3zak — Congress (@INCIndia) December 25, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)