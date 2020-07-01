NEW DELHI: Pakistan has moved two divisions of troops along the Gilgit-Baltistan area. Sources say that the Chinese officials are holding talks with terror organisation Al Badr to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources say, "The assessment is that China may provide support to revive the organisation. This is among the signs that indicate Pakistan and China are collaborating on the ground." This indicates that China and Pakistan might have their hands together on the border.

According to the reports, Pakistan has deployed almost 20,000 additional troops in the Northern Ladakh region to match Chinese deployments on the LAC. Pakistan is looking for an opportunity to open a two-front war and Pakistan has positioned its troops, in numbers larger than what it did after the Balakot air strikes. Sources say that Pakistani radars are believed to be completely activated all along the Line of Actual Control. This prompts the Indian Army to increase its military power in Eastern Ladakh.

Another report says that China is pushing some terriorists int o India and is also planning some BAT operations in India. The deployment ofsecurity forces was increased on the borders and in the recent times they have killed more than 120 terrorists in Kashmir. It is suspected that Pakistan would try to do internal sabotage in the country by attacking troops in Jammu and Kashmir.

The top commanders of India and China met for the third time on Tuesday to diffuse tensions between the two sides that escalated since a deadly clash earlier in June. Lt Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military had a meeting at Chushul in Ladakh on the Indian side of the LAC on Tuesday.