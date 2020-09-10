NEW DELHI: Amid the escalating border row between China and India, the dragon country has started deploying a large number of troops near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On September 7, as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered into Mukhri area of Chushul, their attempts were foiled by the Indian Army.

Earlier, on September 1, China had depployed Rechin La at LAC and has also deployed two battalions near the Spangur lake. All of these are part of the 62 Combined Arms Brigade present at Shikwan.

It may also be recalled that Indian troops successfully captured strategically important Rechin La and Rezang La on August 29-30, as from here they can keep an eye on Moldo Cantonment of China.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, China has also deployed two motorized divisions in Ladakh.The 4th Motorized Division is deployed in front of Chushu, and they have also taken up positions around Spangur lake, while the 6th Motorized Division is present from the west side of Pangong to Daulat Beg Oldi.

Meanwhile, India has warned of requisite retaliation if any red lines are breached in the eastern Ladakh, a top official told a daily. The warning comes after bullets were fired for the first time in 45 years in Chushul sector on Monday.

Foreign ministers S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will meet in Moscow on Thursday amid the border row.