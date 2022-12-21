China COVID Effect: Lockdown Again In India?

COVID cases have spiked in the recent past. Yes, we are talking about a surge in COVID cases in China.

China is in the grip of a new COVID wave, and infections and deaths are on the rise ever since the country eased restrictions and lifted all the curbs laid down during the coronavirus wave.

Now, even India is preparing to take measures fearing massive impact on its citizens.

The health ministry has already put precautions in place advising citizens to start masking up and maintain social distancing. That's not it, even companies across the country have released new SOPs for employees to prevent the infection from spreading.

Going by history and also given the influx of tourists and the huge population in the country, observers say that in the next to three months, India faces the same fear of another wave of COVID.

The Indian government is likely to soon impose stringent rules and regulations for the public. Two big festivals—Christmas and new year are around the corner and the government has advised people to wear a mask in crowded places and avoid mass gatherings for safety.

It is being said that the Indian government might impose a lockdown in India if there is a spike in the cases in India also. As of now, there is no immediate fears though. However, several IT companies may revert to the Work from Home model for the employees.

The government is likely to take decisions based on the health situation in india.