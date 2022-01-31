China 37 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Olympic Games Officials Test Positive

A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases among Olympic Games officials were detected on January 30 in China. Of those, 13 were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Saturday.

China will hold the Games in a strictly closed-loop bubble. The Olympics bubble separates everyone involved in the Games from the wider Chinese population to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections. An estimated 60,000 people inside the bubble will undergo daily testing.

Around 3,000 athletes from 90 nations will compete, countries including Australia, are diplomatically boycotting the games which mean no government officials will attend.

Natalia Maliszewska, Poland's Short Track Speed Skater also tested positive for COVID-19. Natalia Czerwonka, Magdalena Czyszczon and Marek Kania also tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

All international flights coming to China have been cancelled. Olympic Athletes and others must fly directly into China on Charter Flights.

