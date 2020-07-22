In a shocking incident, more than 50 children aged between 10 and 12 years were made to drink salapa — local country liquor, to prevent them from Coronavirus in Odisha. The incident took place at a village in Malkajgiri district of the state.

The video that has now gone viral has been widely criticised.

In the video, the children can be seen drinking the country-made liquor. Villagers believe that liquor consumption will prevent contracting the disease.

No one can be seen following COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks and also maintaining physical distance.

It must be noted that drinking alcohol doesn't prevent coronavirus and it is a myth and such measures must strictly not be followed.

Malkangiri District Collector Manish Agarwal told a channel that an inquiry has been ordered. The excise superintendent has personally gone there to inquire into the situation. He said facts are yet to be ascertained.

However, Agarwal has said that the preliminary investigation has suggested that it is not a recent clip. He added that a detailed report is still awaited from the excise superintendent.

Have a look at the video: