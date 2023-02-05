Child Marriage Crackdown: Over 2,000 People Arrested In Assam

In a massive crackdown on child marriage in Assam, the police arrested 2,044 people including Hindu and Muslim priests who conducted such weddings.

Women protested against the move in various districts saying they will face problems without livelihoods.

The police had registered 4,004 cases of child marriage in less than a fortnight since the state cabinet decided on January 23 to arrest offenders.

We have a list of 8,000 named accused and so far we have arrested only 2,044 people. The drive against child marriage will continue over the next three to four days and after we get all the data, a proper district-wise analysis can be done, Director General of Police G P Singh said.

Besides members of families that married off their underage children, the police arrested 51 purohits' and kazis' who conducted such wedding rituals in religious institutions, the DGP said.

The state cabinet recently decided that those having married girls below 14 years of age will be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be registered against those who have married girls in the 14-18 years age group.

They will be arrested and the marriages will be declared illegal.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has directed the police to act with a ''spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women''.

Meanwhile, women came out in large numbers to protest against the arrest of their husbands and sons.