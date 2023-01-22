Child Among 10 Killed in Syria’s Aleppo Building Collapse 

Aleppo: At least 10 people were killed when a residential building came crashing down in Syria’s Aleppo city on Sunday. According to Syrian state media, a child is included among the deceased persons.

The incident occurred overnight in the Sheikh Masoud area which is under the control of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Reports suggest that the building was a home to some 30 persons.

The death toll is likely to go up as the rescue teams are searching for the remaining missing people. Authorities suspected the cause of collapse may be due to the leakage of water that may have weakened the building’s foundation.

It may be recalled here that in the last 10 years of the Syria war, large swathes of residential areas have been flattened rendering thousands of people homeless.