In a shocking incident, a minor girl was raped and molested by the family members separately over the last five years. According to the Pune police, the girl was allegedly raped by her father and her teenage brother while her grandfather and a distant uncle molested her. The victim is 11 years old now and her family is from Bihar but currently living in Pune.

The matter came to light during a ‘good touch and bad touch’ session held in her school as the girl opened up about her ordeal, said Ashwini Satpute, police inspector (Crime). The police have slapped charges of rape against her father(45) and brother while her grandfather( aged around 60) and distant uncle (25) were booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The police will also add sections of POSCO Act to the charges against the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

The victim’s father started sexually assaulting her in 2017 while her elder brother started doing the same to her around November 2020. Ashwini Satpute while quoting the complaint said, “Her grandfather and distant uncle used to touch her inappropriately,” The police have ruled out gangrape as these assaults and incidents of outraging her modesty happened separately.