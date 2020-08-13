LUCKNOW: The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has tested positive for COVID-19. Das, 82, had recently shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The others on the stage were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das, a government official said on Thursday.

The chief minister has spoken to the Mathura district magistrate (DM) as also to Dr Trehan of the Medanta hospital and requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility.

He has also directed the DM to provide all possible support for extending the best possible medical attention.

Days before the grand Ram Mandir ceremony, a priest and 14 policemen on duty in the Ram Janambhoomi complex had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.