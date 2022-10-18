Chhoti Diwali 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Diwali 2022: People are getting ready to celebrate the festival Diwali. This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. A day before Diwali, Chhoti Diwali is celebrated. So, Chhoti Diwali is going to be celebrated on October 23. According to Drik Panchang Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 06:03 PM on October 23 and ends at 05:27 PM on October 24.

Why is Chhoti Diwali celebrated?

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought against demon Narakasura and threw him out of goddess Aditi’s land. We all know that Narakasura abducted and misbehaved with many women during his time. Therefore, Lord Krishna fought against him to save the people from Narakasura.

Another story says that Goddess Kali made King Narkasura disappear. So, Chhoti Diwali is also known as Kali Chaudas.

On the other hand, on Chhoti Diwali, Bali Pratipada is also celebrated. Stories say that King Bali conquered all three lokas and gods were frightened of him. So, Lord Vishnu in the avatar of Vamana asked Bali to give him just a 3-foot space in his kingdom. Eventually, lord Vishnu took his entire Kingdom. Lord Vishnu did this inorder to help and save the people.

People clean their houses and decorate it with flowers and lights. Women make rice paste and a special footprint of Mata Lakhsmi is printed on the floor on the day before Chhoti Diwali. People offer prayers to Maa Lakshmi on Chhoti Diwali day.

