Chhattisgarh's Bastar Initiates Innovative English Learning Program for Teachers

To strengthen the education ecosystem and create a more literate India in line with the objectives of National Education Policy 2020 and the vision of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh's Bastar district has initiated a first-of-its-kind teacher training program with a sharp focus on English Language Proficiency training. The program commenced in the third week of July and aims to train 750 teachers.

It is targeted towards improving the teacher's language skills, including grammar, for academic, personal, and professional purposes, and develop competence and confidence in the usage of English in and beyond the classroom.

Structured to deliver instruction in the most engaging way possible, the English Language Proficiency Program will take teachers through the entire learning cycle — active experimentation, reflection, conceptualization, application.

The program modules include:

Enhancing Language Skills

Understanding Grammar

Common Errors in the English Language

Communicative Approach

Empowering Professional Development - Writing Skills

Reading and Comprehension Skills

The framework and modules have been designed by analyzing the needs of the teachers and provides an opportunity to improve Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing skills by participating in multiple theme-based tasks and activities.

While inaugurating the initiative, Smt. Bharti Pradhan, District Education Officer, Bastar, said, “In view of Square Panda's prior experience that showed encouraging results in Chhattisgarh, an experienced team has been created to execute an English language proficiency teacher training program in district Bastar. I hope that the teachers of Bastar gain an improved understanding of English after this training program and that this greater proficiency also benefits the children/students in their care.” She was welcomed on behalf of Square Panda India by Chander Moorjani.

The program’s objectives resonate with the objectives of NEP 2020, which highlights the need to up-skill educators, making them future-ready, equipping them with technical know-how and language acquisition skills to promote lifelong learning. It will be implemented and executed by Square Panda India, an ed-tech innovator whose data-driven pedagogy is designed towards creating impact at a large scale while providing measurable learning outcomes.

Ashish Jhalani, MD, Square Panda India, offered his thoughts on the program, saying "The Chhattisgarh government has recognized the value of a multilingual population, and understood that empowering our educators is the first step to ensuring early learners attain essential foundational literacy and numeracy skills. This program is a demonstration of our commitment to working alongside the authorities as we seek to heighten educators' knowledge of English and foster stronger language acquisition outcomes among students."