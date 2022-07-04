Chhattisgarh Man Ends His Life After Drowning His Two Kids In a Pond

Raigarh: A man was found hanging himself from a tree after allegedly throwing his two children in a pond in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bhuiapali village of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

35-year-old Naresh Gupta hanged himself from a tree after drowning his son Shourya (5) and daughter Simmi (3), said Chakradhar Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Kiran Gupta.

“Naresh's body was found hanging from a tree while Shourya and Simmi were fished out from the village pond. The initial probe hints Naresh may have ended his life after killing his two children. The post-mortem reports are awaited," the SHO informed.

