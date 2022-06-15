Chhattisgarh: After 5 Days, 11-yr-old Boy Rescued From 80 ft Borewell

Bilaspur: After five days and over 100-hour-long operation a 11-year-old boy Rahul Sahu, was finally rescued from a borewell in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh.

Though he is currently stable doctors are treating him for sepsis, a doctor at the Apollo Hospital where he was admitted here said on Wednesday.

Releasing a medical bulletin of the rescued boy, doctors said that Rahul had multiple injuries due to which he has fever.

“Since Rahul was inside the borewell for several hours, bacteria entered his body causing infection, and his blood test also revealed the same.The boy is being given antibiotics and other medications to treat the infection, they said.

The boy who is said to be deaf and mute fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block of Janjgir-Champa district around 2 pm on June 10 while he was playing there. He was stuck at a depth of more than 60 feet below the surface.

"Unshakable" Rahul, 11, wins hearts by remaining strong against all odds, conquered tough life situation. Rescued from 65-ft deep borewell after 105 hours challenging operation, he gets medical care @HospitalsApollo in Bilaspur #Chhattisgarh @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/RKVaRjpDTi — Ejaz Kaiser (@KaiserEjaz) June 15, 2022

More than 500 personnel, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police and district administration were involved in the massive 104-hour-long rescue operation on Tuesday night, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted a picture of Rahul lying on the hospital bed and having food, along with the comment: “Brave Rahul of Janjgir has woken up. He also had breakfast. He has a little fever and the rest is fine.” There were numerous challenges in the rescue operation, but what remained unchallenged was the dedication of rescuers and the child's surviving spirit.

