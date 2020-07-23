CHENNAI: Fighting COVID-19 city's 'Rs 10 doctor' Dr C Mohan Reddy died due to respiratory failure on Wednesday morning. He was 84.

The doctor charged Rs 10 from poor patients and also treated many outpatients in his mid-tier hospital during the lockdown.

Dr. Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25. He got admitted at a private hospital.

He had recovered after some days. However, on Wednesday, he had collapsed suddenly and died, his brother Dr CMK Reddy had told a leading daily.

He was born in Nellore in 1936 and had graduated from Kilpauk Medical College. He later started the Mohan Nursing Home in Villivakkam, a 30-bed centre where he would treat poor patients.

He had not married.

His brother recalls that he lived in the hospital thinking no one should miss treatment even at odd hours.

He would also donate money to various organisations and schools in Villivakkam. For his philanthropic services, Dr Reddy was felicitated by the then Tamil Nadu Governor K Rosaiah.