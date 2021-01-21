Chennai: Rash Driver Rams BMW Car Into Cops, Kills Them On Spot

Chennai: Two policemen, a couple, and a woman from Chennai were found dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning due to an accident caused by speeding vehicles. Karthik (34) from Tiruppur and Rabindran (32) from Ramanathapuram were serving as policemen in the Armed Forces. The two recently completed their training and joined the Chennai city division. They were on security duty at the Coimbatore bus terminal. Rabindranath stayed in Avadi and Karthik in Annanur. The two left for Coimbatore on a single motorcycle on Tuesday morning. In the middle of the road, a speeding BMW car collided with a bike at West Mogaper. Rabindranath died on the spot in the incident. Karthik succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Two Policemen Die

Celebrating a birthday party it turned out to be the students who drove the car that caused the deaths of the two policemen. Varun Shekhar of Nolambur, Rohit Surya of KK Nagar, and Mechanical Engineer Amarnath of Ambattur who are studying in the third year of Bcom at a college in Potheri were arrested after the incident. The group, which was celebrating Rohit Surya's birthday in KK nagar, drove aggressively with that enthusiasm and killed two policemen, the inquiry said. It is learned that the car belonged to Varun and was driven by Amarnath.

A Couple and a woman killed

Srinivasan (46) and Adilakshmi (40) are a couple from Perumattu Nallur near Chengalpattu. The two went to a relative's house in Madhurantakam on Monday. The two returned on a bike early Tuesday morning. The two were killed on the spot when an unidentified vehicle collided near Mamandur. Also, a young woman was killed when her bike collided with a lorry near Madhavaram in Chennai. The deceased has been identified as Hema Varshini, 25, daughter of Sivakumar of Kodungayur.