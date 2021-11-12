Chennai Rains: Twitter, Celebs Praise Woman Cop Who Carried Unconscious Man On Her Shoulders
The people of Chennai are suffering a lot due to the rains. On Friday, thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari districts. Light to moderate rain is likely to be witnessed in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area. The depression over the Bay Of Bengal weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. The rains over the last two weeks have submerged many crops and huge damage occurred to agricultural land.
All the police officials and other volunteers are keeping their efforts to help the needy. Inspector Rajeswari carried an unconscious man who was found inside the water-logged Kilpauk cemetery in Chennai on the morning of Thursday. She lifted the 25-year-old man and carried him over her shoulders, trying to get him into a hospital. The video of a woman lifting and carrying the man on her shoulders is going viral on all social media platforms. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated Inspector Rajeswari for her rescue work.
Twitter and celebs are singing praises for the cop. Here are the tweets.
Salute to this Lady Officer of #TamilNadu Police. Her name is #rajeshwari carried a man named Udaykumar, who was found unconscious & rushed him to a nearby hospital in an auto. True भारत रत्न!#TNSummit2021 #TamilNaduRains #ChennaiRains #chennaifloods #ChennaiFlood @PriyaMeena01 pic.twitter.com/HsqAbyo0M6
No one has shoulders as strong as you Inspector Rajeshwari 💪Bravo. Helping out an unconscious man in terrible rains and rushing him to a nearby hospital in an auto is indeed laudable. Video by @Shilpa1308 #TamilNaduRains #Police #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/VZqc2mLQ4U
TP Chatram Police Station Inspector Rajeshwari carried a man named Udayakumar, who was found lying unconscious at a cemetery, and rushed him to a nearby hospital in an auto. #ChennaiRains #ChennaiRains2021 #TamilNaduRains #ChennaiPolice pic.twitter.com/UzBmKub8xI
It's A Great Humanity on this Time. Hatts Off Madam 👏👍👮🏻♀️💐 #Rajeswari and Team @chennaipolice_ @chennaicorp #ChennaiRains #Chennai pic.twitter.com/w7JybFNAqV
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitates Inspector #Rajeswari for her rescue work during Chennai rains: Chief Minister's Office@mkstalin @CMOTamilnadu #ChennaiRains2021 #ChennaiRains #Chennai #ChennaiFlood #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/Tvp4fV9gal
