Chennai Rains: Twitter, Celebs Praise Woman Cop Who Carried Unconscious Man On Her Shoulders

The people of Chennai are suffering a lot due to the rains. On Friday, thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari districts. Light to moderate rain is likely to be witnessed in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area. The depression over the Bay Of Bengal weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. The rains over the last two weeks have submerged many crops and huge damage occurred to agricultural land.

All the police officials and other volunteers are keeping their efforts to help the needy. Inspector Rajeswari carried an unconscious man who was found inside the water-logged Kilpauk cemetery in Chennai on the morning of Thursday. She lifted the 25-year-old man and carried him over her shoulders, trying to get him into a hospital. The video of a woman lifting and carrying the man on her shoulders is going viral on all social media platforms. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated Inspector Rajeswari for her rescue work.

Twitter and celebs are singing praises for the cop. Here are the tweets.

No one has shoulders as strong as you Inspector Rajeshwari 💪Bravo. Helping out an unconscious man in terrible rains and rushing him to a nearby hospital in an auto is indeed laudable. Video by @Shilpa1308 #TamilNaduRains #Police #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/VZqc2mLQ4U — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 11, 2021