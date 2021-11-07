Chennai Rains: Flood Alert Issued After City Reservoirs Ordered To Be Opened

Chennai Rains, two reservoirs to be opened; flood alert sounded: Chennai and its suburban areas have been put on high alert on Sunday due to heavy rains continuously lashing the capital city causing waterlogging and the two city reservoirs filling up fast. Authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert to the people as two city reservoirs Chembarambakkam and Puzhal are set to be opened.

These two reservoirs serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city would be opened to let out surplus rainwater, authorities here announced. The district collectors of Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur were advised to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday also reviewed the monsoon preparedness with the state's top officials and District Collectors and directed them to ensure all required measures in the wake of incessant rains.

The active Northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu since the last fortnight has brought plenty of rains and the State has received 41 percent excess rainfall during this period.

Keeping an eye on water bodies which were over 50 percent of the capacity, monitoring low-lying areas and river banks, speedy implementation of relief activities and ensuring basic amenities in relief camps, were among the directions given to officials, a government release said.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation has set up relief centres across the city for people in need.

#GCC has opened up Relief Centres! Below is the list of functional shelters of GCC. People in #Chennai who are in need of shelters during the rains can occupy these shelters.👇https://t.co/ne0GPsRAuY pic.twitter.com/9dCz16XWwl — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 7, 2021

Also See: Chennai Rains Leave Trail of Destruction Check Pics