Chennai Couple Tie The Knot Amid Heavy Rains, Take the Baraat Home in A Boat

CHENNAI: The city of Chennai which has borne the brunt of the depression for the second time has witnessed heavy rains flooding major roads and colonies, disrupting power supply, delaying rail and flight operations for the last couple of days. At least 14 people have died in rain-related incidents across the State of Tamil Nadu over the past 11 days.

But there is also some heartwarming news also, where a couple from the busy Teynampet locality of Chennai decided to go ahead and get married despite the pouring rains hampering their wedding plans.

Getting into details Prabhu and Muthu Lakshmi the couple in question here were supposed to get married on Thursday and their families had booked a large hall in Teynampet for their wedding. Invitations were also sent. But due to the incessant rains, the water level in the vicinity of Teynampet had increased and water was at waist depth from Wednesday night to Thursday. The water also flooded the wedding hall forcing the bride and groom to cut short other wedding plans like the reception and other wedding events, and only have the main wedding.

Eventually, the newly married bride and groom, and thirty of the family members had to be rescued in rubber dinghies and taken to safe land three kilometers away from the wedding. However, the newly wedded couple were seen beaming with happiness despite the rain playing spoilsport.

Speaking on the occasion the groom Prabhu said that they had made grand arrangements including booking a luxury car for the baraat procession, with a music band hoping to have some fun all the way. But the rains changed the whole plan and finally, we had to go by boat, he stated. Starting our journey in this boat will truly remain the most memorable day of our lives, they exuded.

