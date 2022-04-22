Chennai: 30 IIT Madras Students Test Positive For COVID-19

COVID is not over yet... The health officials urged the people to follow the COVID-19 protocol without missing. The number of coronavirus cases is increasing in India.

Eighteen more students tested positive for Covid at IIT-Madras on April 22. Now, the total number of students who tested positive for coronavirus increased to 30. All the students were staying in the hostel. The IIT administration and health department have stepped up the sanitation efforts on the campus and the administration has been asked to strengthen the preventive measures as well.

State Health Secretary Radhakrishnan said, "Based on the genome analysis of the cases, 90% are Omicron cases of BA.2 variant."

A total of 2,380 new coronavirus cases have been reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases count increased to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A total of 56 death cases have been reported and death cases rose to 5,22,062 the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.53 percent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.43 percent, according to the ministry.

