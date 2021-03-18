Check Your Vehicle RC Expiry Date Or Be Ready To Pay Huge Penalties

If your vehicle is 15 years old, then check the expiry of its Registration Certificate (RC) and don't delay getting its renewal done. The renewal charges for 15 year old vehicles may be hiked nearly eight times higher than what you pay now. This would come into effect from October 2021.

The registration fee for a 15 year old car would be Rs 600 and renewal fee is Rs 5,000. Similarly, for imported vehicles Rs 5,000 for registration and 40,000 for renewal. A fitness renewal certificate for a 15 year plus bus or truck would be Rs 12,500, which is nearly 21 times higher when compared to the fee paid now.

The road transport ministry has issued a draft notification proposing this hike. The overall plan is to roll out the vehicle scrappage policy.

According to the new proposal, if you delay the renewal or registration of private vehicles, you would be penalised Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month. If there is a delay in renewal of fitness certificate for commercial vehicle, there would be a daily penalty of Rs 50.