Check Out: Accident Prone Stretches on National Highways in India
Transport Research Wing (TRW), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has collected the Black spot data from States/UTs based on their assessment and forwarded it to concerned agencies NHAI, NHIDCL and DG Roads for further action. “Road Accident black spot is a stretch of National Highway of about 500m in length in which either 5 road accidents (in all three years put together involving fatalities/ grievous injuries) took place during the last 3 calendar years or 10 fatalities (in all three years put together) took place during the last 3 calendar years.”. The statewise detail of blackspots identified by TRW is enclosed at Annexure-I.
Ministry has identified 5803 blackspots on National Highways based on accident and fatality data of year 2015-2018 in 30 states/UTs. Out of 5803 Black spots, temporary measures have been taken on 5167 black spots and 2923 Black spots have been permanently rectified.
Ministry is taking following steps to rectify blackspots:
- Blackspots are being rectified by immediate short term measures such as cautionary road signs and markings, transverse bar markings, rumble strips and solar blinkers etc.
- For long term rectification, measures such as Flyover, Underpasses, Footover Bridges, Service roads etc. are being provided wherever required.
- Each blackspot location is being inspected by Road Safety Officers of Regional Offices, Project Director of Concerned PIU and Road Safety Expert of the Independent Engineers (IE)/ Authority’s Engineers (AE) /Safety Consultants and recommend the mitigation measures. Based on which approval is being granted by the Regional Officer.
- NHAI has issued comprehensive guidelines on preparation of proposal, granting sanctions and execution of work for rectification of blackspots vide circular no. 1.1.31/2019 dated 19.12.2019. Under these guidelines, Regional Officers have been delegated financial power of uptoRs. 50 Cr for rectification of blackspots including land acquisition without sending files to HQ for approval.
- Traffic calming measures such as traffic warning signs, delineators, road studs, bar markings, humps at approach roads, etc. are taken at vulnerable sections of National Highways to reduce road accident fatalities.
- For rectification of black spots, progress of rectification is being monitored at NHAI HQ and Ministry through regular meetings.
The emergency / medical facilities for the road accident victims are provided as per the respective contract / concession agreements signed between NHAI and the contractor/concessionaire. Generally, as part of incident management under operation and maintenance of the NH stretches, assistance in case of emergency/accident on National Highways is extended through ambulances stationed near the toll plazas so that victim can be transported to the nearest appropriate hospital/medical facility run by the State Govt. / Private Entities.
In addition to the above, NHAI has recently signed contract agreements for supply, operation and maintenance of 126 AIS-125 compliant Basic Life Support ambulances across NHs in the country.
As per the information available with TRW, total number of road accidents on National Highways in the country during the last three calendar years from 2018 to 2020 (provisional) is given in the table below:
|In India
|2018
|2019
|2020(rov.)
|
Road Accidents on National Highways
|140843
|
137191
|116496
State-UT wise total number of road accidents on National Highways during the last three calendar years from period from 2018 to 2020 (Prov.) is enclosed at Annexure-II.
Annexure-I regarding Accident Prone Stretches on National Highways
Total no. of updated Black Spots available with TRW
|
States/Uts
|
Total no. of Black Spots with
5 road accidents or 10 fatalities on National Highways
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
466
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
5
|
3
|
Chandigarh
|
6
|
4
|
Goa
|
29
|
5
|
Gujarat
|
250
|
6
|
Haryana
|
23
|
7
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
116
|
8
|
Manipur
|
5
|
9
|
Meghalaya
|
1
|
10
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
303
|
11
|
Nagaland
|
17
|
12
|
Punjab
|
296
|
13
|
Rajasthan
|
349
|
14
|
Tamil Nadu
|
748
|
15
|
Uttarakhand
|
54
|
16
|
West Bengal
|
701
|
17
|
Bihar
|
64
|
18
|
Delhi
|
113
|
19
|
Karnataka
|
551
|
20
|
J&K
|
64
|
21
|
Maharashtra
|
25
|
22
|
Telangana
|
485
|
23
|
Tripura
|
8
|
24
|
Jharkhand
|
58
|
25
|
Chhattisgarh
|
142
|
26
|
Mizoram
|
2
|
27
|
Kerala
|
243
|
28
|
Assam
|
95
|
29
|
Odisha
|
169
|
30
|
UP
|
405
|
31
|
Sikkim
|
10
|
Total
|
5803
State-UT wise total number of road accidents on National Highways during the last three calendar years from period from 2018 to 2020 (Prov.) is enclosed at Annexure-II.
Annexure-II regarding Accident Prone Stretches On National Highways.
Total Number of Road Accidents on National Highways*: 2018 to 2020
|
Sl. No.
|
States/UTs
|
State/UT-Wise Total Number of Road
Accidents on National Highways during
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020(Prov.)
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
8122
|
7682
|
7167
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
89
|
95
|
67
|
3
|
Assam
|
3963
|
3988
|
2963
|
4
|
Bihar
|
4016
|
4526
|
4101
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
3995
|
3811
|
3463
|
6
|
Goa
|
1425
|
1244
|
787
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
3997
|
3511
|
3234
|
8
|
Haryana
|
4358
|
3442
|
3039
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1455
|
1396
|
1045
|
10
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
2118
|
2081
|
1512
|
11
|
Jharkhand
|
1616
|
2074
|
1772
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
13638
|
13363
|
11230
|
13
|
Kerala
|
9161
|
9459
|
6594
|
14
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
9967
|
10440
|
9866
|
15
|
Maharashtra
|
9355
|
8360
|
6501
|
16
|
Manipur
|
329
|
395
|
273
|
17
|
Meghalaya
|
118
|
325
|
128
|
18
|
Mizoram
|
23
|
21
|
25
|
19
|
Nagaland
|
244
|
235
|
309
|
20
|
Odisha
|
4207
|
4148
|
3673
|
21
|
Punjab
|
2821
|
2423
|
2032
|
22
|
Rajasthan
|
6726
|
6883
|
5764
|
23
|
Sikkim
|
64
|
59
|
37
|
24
|
Tamil Nadu
|
19583
|
17633
|
15269
|
25
|
Telangana
|
6487
|
7352
|
6820
|
26
|
Tripura
|
188
|
248
|
184
|
27
|
Uttarakhand
|
816
|
662
|
524
|
28
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
16198
|
16181
|
13695
|
29
|
West Bengal
|
4071
|
3537
|
3338
|
30
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
93
|
71
|
42
|
31
|
Chandigarh
|
46
|
36
|
15
|
32
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
33
|
Daman & Diu
|
0
|
0
|
34
|
Delhi
|
783
|
857
|
460
|
35
|
Lakshadweep
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
36
|
Puducherry
|
771
|
653
|
567
|
Total
|
140843
|
137191
|
116496
|
* Includes expressways
This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, NitinGadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.