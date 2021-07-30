Check Out: Accident Prone Stretches on National Highways in India

Transport Research Wing (TRW), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has collected the Black spot data from States/UTs based on their assessment and forwarded it to concerned agencies NHAI, NHIDCL and DG Roads for further action. “Road Accident black spot is a stretch of National Highway of about 500m in length in which either 5 road accidents (in all three years put together involving fatalities/ grievous injuries) took place during the last 3 calendar years or 10 fatalities (in all three years put together) took place during the last 3 calendar years.”. The statewise detail of blackspots identified by TRW is enclosed at Annexure-I.

Ministry has identified 5803 blackspots on National Highways based on accident and fatality data of year 2015-2018 in 30 states/UTs. Out of 5803 Black spots, temporary measures have been taken on 5167 black spots and 2923 Black spots have been permanently rectified.

Ministry is taking following steps to rectify blackspots:

Blackspots are being rectified by immediate short term measures such as cautionary road signs and markings, transverse bar markings, rumble strips and solar blinkers etc.

For long term rectification, measures such as Flyover, Underpasses, Footover Bridges, Service roads etc. are being provided wherever required.

Each blackspot location is being inspected by Road Safety Officers of Regional Offices, Project Director of Concerned PIU and Road Safety Expert of the Independent Engineers (IE)/ Authority’s Engineers (AE) /Safety Consultants and recommend the mitigation measures. Based on which approval is being granted by the Regional Officer.

NHAI has issued comprehensive guidelines on preparation of proposal, granting sanctions and execution of work for rectification of blackspots vide circular no. 1.1.31/2019 dated 19.12.2019. Under these guidelines, Regional Officers have been delegated financial power of uptoRs. 50 Cr for rectification of blackspots including land acquisition without sending files to HQ for approval.

Traffic calming measures such as traffic warning signs, delineators, road studs, bar markings, humps at approach roads, etc. are taken at vulnerable sections of National Highways to reduce road accident fatalities.

For rectification of black spots, progress of rectification is being monitored at NHAI HQ and Ministry through regular meetings.

The emergency / medical facilities for the road accident victims are provided as per the respective contract / concession agreements signed between NHAI and the contractor/concessionaire. Generally, as part of incident management under operation and maintenance of the NH stretches, assistance in case of emergency/accident on National Highways is extended through ambulances stationed near the toll plazas so that victim can be transported to the nearest appropriate hospital/medical facility run by the State Govt. / Private Entities.

In addition to the above, NHAI has recently signed contract agreements for supply, operation and maintenance of 126 AIS-125 compliant Basic Life Support ambulances across NHs in the country.

As per the information available with TRW, total number of road accidents on National Highways in the country during the last three calendar years from 2018 to 2020 (provisional) is given in the table below:

In India 2018 2019 2020(rov.) Road Accidents on National Highways 140843 137191 116496

State-UT wise total number of road accidents on National Highways during the last three calendar years from period from 2018 to 2020 (Prov.) is enclosed at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I regarding Accident Prone Stretches on National Highways

Total no. of updated Black Spots available with TRW

States/Uts Total no. of Black Spots with 5 road accidents or 10 fatalities on National Highways 1 Andhra Pradesh 466 2 Arunachal Pradesh 5 3 Chandigarh 6 4 Goa 29 5 Gujarat 250 6 Haryana 23 7 Himachal Pradesh 116 8 Manipur 5 9 Meghalaya 1 10 Madhya Pradesh 303 11 Nagaland 17 12 Punjab 296 13 Rajasthan 349 14 Tamil Nadu 748 15 Uttarakhand 54 16 West Bengal 701 17 Bihar 64 18 Delhi 113 19 Karnataka 551 20 J&K 64 21 Maharashtra 25 22 Telangana 485 23 Tripura 8 24 Jharkhand 58 25 Chhattisgarh 142 26 Mizoram 2 27 Kerala 243 28 Assam 95 29 Odisha 169 30 UP 405 31 Sikkim 10 Total 5803

Annexure-II regarding Accident Prone Stretches On National Highways.

Total Number of Road Accidents on National Highways*: 2018 to 2020

Sl. No. States/UTs State/UT-Wise Total Number of Road Accidents on National Highways during 2018 2019 2020(Prov.) 1 Andhra Pradesh 8122 7682 7167 2 Arunachal Pradesh 89 95 67 3 Assam 3963 3988 2963 4 Bihar 4016 4526 4101 5 Chhattisgarh 3995 3811 3463 6 Goa 1425 1244 787 7 Gujarat 3997 3511 3234 8 Haryana 4358 3442 3039 9 Himachal Pradesh 1455 1396 1045 10 Jammu & Kashmir 2118 2081 1512 11 Jharkhand 1616 2074 1772 12 Karnataka 13638 13363 11230 13 Kerala 9161 9459 6594 14 Madhya Pradesh 9967 10440 9866 15 Maharashtra 9355 8360 6501 16 Manipur 329 395 273 17 Meghalaya 118 325 128 18 Mizoram 23 21 25 19 Nagaland 244 235 309 20 Odisha 4207 4148 3673 21 Punjab 2821 2423 2032 22 Rajasthan 6726 6883 5764 23 Sikkim 64 59 37 24 Tamil Nadu 19583 17633 15269 25 Telangana 6487 7352 6820 26 Tripura 188 248 184 27 Uttarakhand 816 662 524 28 Uttar Pradesh 16198 16181 13695 29 West Bengal 4071 3537 3338 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 93 71 42 31 Chandigarh 46 36 15 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0 0 0 33 Daman & Diu 0 0 34 Delhi 783 857 460 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 771 653 567 Total 140843 137191 116496 * Includes expressways

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, NitinGadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.