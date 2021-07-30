Check Out: Accident Prone Stretches on National Highways in India

Jul 30, 2021, 11:42 IST
- Sakshi Post

Transport Research Wing (TRW), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has collected the Black spot data from States/UTs based on their assessment and forwarded it to concerned agencies NHAI, NHIDCL and DG Roads for further action. “Road Accident black spot is a stretch of National Highway of about 500m in length in which either 5 road accidents (in all three years put together involving fatalities/ grievous injuries) took place during the last 3 calendar years or 10 fatalities (in all three years put together) took place during the last 3 calendar years.”.  The statewise detail of blackspots identified by TRW is enclosed at Annexure-I.

Ministry has identified 5803 blackspots on National Highways based on accident and fatality data of year 2015-2018 in 30 states/UTs. Out of 5803 Black spots, temporary measures have been taken on 5167 black spots and 2923 Black spots have been permanently rectified.

Ministry is taking following steps to rectify blackspots:

  • Blackspots are being rectified by immediate short term measures such as cautionary road signs and markings, transverse bar markings, rumble strips and solar blinkers etc.
  • For long term rectification, measures such as Flyover, Underpasses, Footover Bridges, Service roads etc. are being provided wherever required.
  • Each blackspot location is being inspected by Road Safety Officers of Regional Offices, Project Director of Concerned PIU and Road Safety Expert of the Independent Engineers (IE)/ Authority’s Engineers (AE) /Safety Consultants and recommend the mitigation measures. Based on which approval is being granted by the Regional Officer.
  • NHAI has issued comprehensive guidelines on preparation of proposal, granting sanctions and execution of work for rectification of blackspots vide circular no. 1.1.31/2019 dated 19.12.2019. Under these guidelines, Regional Officers have been delegated financial power of uptoRs. 50 Cr for rectification of blackspots including land acquisition without sending files to HQ for approval.
  • Traffic calming measures such as traffic warning signs, delineators, road studs, bar markings, humps at approach roads, etc. are taken at vulnerable sections of National Highways to reduce road accident fatalities. 
  • For rectification of black spots, progress of rectification is being monitored at NHAI HQ and Ministry through regular meetings.

The emergency / medical facilities for the road   accident victims are provided as per the respective contract / concession   agreements signed between NHAI and the contractor/concessionaire. Generally, as part of incident management under operation and maintenance of the NH stretches, assistance in case of emergency/accident on National Highways is extended through ambulances stationed near the toll plazas so that victim can be transported to the nearest appropriate hospital/medical facility run by the State Govt. / Private Entities. 

In addition to the above, NHAI has recently signed contract agreements   for supply, operation and maintenance of 126 AIS-125 compliant Basic Life Support ambulances across NHs in the country.

As per the information available with TRW, total number of road accidents on National Highways in the country during the last three calendar years from 2018 to 2020 (provisional) is given in the table below:

In India 2018 2019 2020(rov.)

Road Accidents on National Highways

 140843

137191

 116496

State-UT wise total number of road accidents on National Highways during the last three calendar years from period from 2018 to 2020 (Prov.) is enclosed at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I regarding Accident Prone Stretches on National Highways

Total no. of updated Black Spots available with TRW

States/Uts

Total no. of Black Spots with

5 road accidents or 10 fatalities on National Highways

1

Andhra Pradesh

466

2

Arunachal Pradesh

5

3

Chandigarh

6

4

Goa

29

5

Gujarat

250

6

Haryana

23

7

Himachal Pradesh

116

8

Manipur

5

9

Meghalaya

1

10

Madhya Pradesh

303

11

Nagaland

17

12

Punjab

296

13

Rajasthan

349

14

Tamil Nadu

748

15

Uttarakhand

54

16

West Bengal

701

17

Bihar

64

18

Delhi

113

19

Karnataka

551

20

J&K

64

21

Maharashtra

25

22

Telangana

485

23

Tripura

8

24

Jharkhand

58

25

Chhattisgarh

142

26

Mizoram

2

27

Kerala

243

28

Assam

95

29

Odisha

169

30

UP

405

31

Sikkim

10

Total

5803

Annexure-II regarding Accident Prone Stretches On National Highways.

Total Number of Road Accidents on National Highways*: 2018 to 2020

Sl. No.

States/UTs

State/UT-Wise Total Number of  Road

Accidents on National Highways during

2018

2019

2020(Prov.)

1

Andhra Pradesh

8122

             7682

             7167

2

Arunachal Pradesh

89

                95

                67

3

Assam

3963

             3988

             2963

4

Bihar

4016

             4526

             4101

5

Chhattisgarh

3995

             3811

             3463

6

Goa

1425

             1244

              787

7

Gujarat

3997

             3511

             3234

8

Haryana

4358

             3442

             3039

9

Himachal Pradesh

1455

             1396

             1045

10

Jammu & Kashmir

2118

             2081

             1512

11

Jharkhand

1616

             2074

             1772

12

Karnataka

13638

           13363

           11230

13

Kerala

9161

             9459

             6594

14

Madhya Pradesh

9967

           10440

             9866

15

Maharashtra

9355

             8360

             6501

16

Manipur

329

               395

              273

17

Meghalaya

118

               325

              128

18

Mizoram

23

                21

                25

19

Nagaland

244

               235

              309

20

Odisha

4207

             4148

             3673

21

Punjab

2821

             2423

             2032

22

Rajasthan

6726

             6883

             5764

23

Sikkim

64

                59

                37

24

Tamil Nadu

19583

           17633

           15269

25

Telangana

6487

             7352

             6820

26

Tripura

188

               248

              184

27

Uttarakhand

816

               662

              524

28

Uttar Pradesh

16198

           16181

           13695

29

West Bengal

4071

             3537

             3338

30

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

93

                71

                42

31

Chandigarh

46

                36

                15

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0

                  0

                  0

33

Daman & Diu

0

                  0

34

Delhi

783

               857

              460

35

Lakshadweep

0

                  0

                  0

36

Puducherry

771

               653

              567

Total

140843

         137191

         116496

* Includes expressways

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, NitinGadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

