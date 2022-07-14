NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Monsoon sessions commencing from July 18, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has come out with a new booklet containing the list of words that henceforth would be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Check List:

'Jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate'. Commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent'.

The use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates

Unparliamentary expressions like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar'.

With the passage of time, several words and expressions are declared unparliamentary by the Chair in different Legislative bodies which are compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future.

Some English words like ‘anarchist','bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears' are also not be used.

Besides words like 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' would also be prohibited for use in Parliament henceforth.

Among some of the Hindi words listed as unparliamentary include, 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala .

Besides, words like 'danga', 'dalal', 'daadagiri', 'dohra charitra', 'bechara', 'bobcut', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'pitthu', 'behri sarkar' and 'sexual harassment' would be considered as unparliamentary and would not be included as part of record.

However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

The compilation contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in India during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020.

The list of expressions also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

Also Read: National Emblem Row: Sculptor Reacts Over Alleged Aggressive Appearance Of Four Lions