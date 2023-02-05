Check List of Loan Apps and Betting Links Banned in India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) today initiated the process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps.

MeitY said that it has started the process to block the apps with Chinese links on an “urgent” and “emergency” basis after communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The action has been initiated after confirming that these apps attract Section 69 of the IT Act as they contain “material which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India”, as per reports.

