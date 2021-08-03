Check List of Fake Universities In India: UGC

NEW DELHI: Twenty-four universities have been declared fake by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and two more have been found in violation of the norms. This was informed by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on Monday. Besides, two more institutes namely Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP and Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), Qutub Enclave, New Delhi are also found functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956. The matters of Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow and IIPM, New Delhi are sub-judice in the court, he stated. The list was made after they received several complaints from students, parents and newspaper articles and the public. While Uttar Pradesh has the highest number with eight fake universities, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one each.

Check out the full list here:

Uttar Pradesh

1) Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi

2) Mahila Gram Vidyapith, Allahabad

3) Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad

4) National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

5) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University, Aligarh

6) Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura

7) Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh

8) Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida.

Delhi

1) Commercial University Ltd

2) United Nations University

3) Vocational University

4) ADR Centric Juridical University

5) Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

6) Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment

7) Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

West Bengal- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata and

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Odisha- Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela and

North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology

Karnataka- Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Puducherry- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Kerala- St John's University

Maharashtra- Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

