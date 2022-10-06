Check if Your City is Covered Under Airtel 5G Network

Bharti Airtel has launched the Airtel 5G plus services in 8 cities across the country following the launch of 5G services in India by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress 2022.

The customers in the cities that can use Airtel 5G Plus include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagapur and Varanasi.

The company aims to spread the 5G network coverage in urban India by 2023, making this one of the fastest roll-outs.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers.”

“Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment. Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come.” Vittal added.

