The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released for the month of August, a list of days on which banks will be closed on account of national or regional festivals, and days of special observance. In total, there will be as many as 13 days in August (besides second/fourth Saturdays and Sundays) on which banks will be shut in some part of the country according to the RBI calendar.

List of Bank holidays in August 2022

National and regional holidays:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi festival (only Sikkim)

August 8: Muharram (only Jammu and Kashmir)

August 9: Muharram (in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi)

August 11: Raksha Bandhan

August 12: Raksha Bandhan

August 13: Patriots Day (Imphal)

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi New Year (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

August 18: Janmashtami (Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow)

August 19: Janmashtami

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami (only Hyderabad)

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (only Guwahati)

August 31: Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayakar Chaturthi (in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji)

2nd and 4th Saturdays and Sundays

August 7: Sunday

August 13 : Saturday

August 14: Sunday

August 21: Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Sunday

However, it is to be noted that even on holidays, online financial services will be available as usual.

