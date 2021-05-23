Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has removed the District Collector of Surajpur district, after a video of the IAS officer slapping a man for violating lockdown norms went viral on social media. In a statement the Chief Minister condemned the act and said that it was most unfortunate He said that, no such high handedness will be tolerated in Chhattisgarh and ordered for immediate removal of the Collector

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से सूरजपुर कलेक्टर रणबीर शर्मा द्वारा एक नवयुवक से दुर्व्यवहार का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। यह बेहद दुखद और निंदनीय है। छत्तीसगढ़ में इस तरह का कोई कृत्य कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। कलेक्टर रणबीर शर्मा को तत्काल प्रभाव से हटाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 23, 2021

In the video clip which went viral, the DC Ranbir Sharma is seen slapping a man while on duty enforcing lockdown norms in the district.

Also Watch: IAS Officer Slaps Man and Throws his Phone for Breaking Lockdown Rules

As seen in the video, the Collector who is about to alight his car asks the man to come closer. He takes the victims phone as he is seen trying to show the Collector his reason to be outside. He smashes the phone onto the floor and slaps the man. The police force also comes around and canes the man at the behest of the officer.

Though the Collector later apologised for his action, his highhanded behaviour was communed by everyone including his fraternity in the IAS Association. Terming it as unacceptable & against the basic tenets of the service & civility. Civil servants must have empathy & provide a healing touch to society at all times, more so in these difficult times, they said in a statement.

The State government has posted Gaurav Kumar Singh as the new Collector of Surajpur district.