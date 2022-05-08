Char Dham Yatra: Badrinath Opens For Devotees Today

The temple of Badrinath in Rudraprayag, Garhwal was opened for devotees at 6.15 am on Sunday amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and traditional rituals.

The ceremonial opening of the Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was performed by chief priest Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri while the Vedic scholars recited the hymns in the presence of devotees.The whole temple was decorated with orange marigold flowers and lights.

The temple, like the rest of the other major temples, was shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years.

Their delayed opening with several restrictions imposed on the pilgrims in view of the pandemic drastically reduced the turnout of visitors at the temples.

The yatra this time is taking place without any COVID restrictions. Braving the cold weather devotees were seen lined up in a queue since Saturday night. A total of 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily into the temple as per sources.

With the opening of Badrinath on Sunday, the Char Dham yatra has started fully now as all the four temples in Char Dham circuit are now open for devotees. Gangotri and Yamunotri opened on May 3 and Kedarnath on May 6.

