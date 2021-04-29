Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Teerath Singh Rawat announced that the Char Dham Yatra for pilgrims stands cancelled due to surge in Covid Cases in the state.

Talking to media in Dehradun on Thursday, he said that the web portals of the four shrines will be opened as per the schedule. Teerth Purohit or the priests of the four shrines will perform rituals as usual, but devotees will be not allowed to perform pooja Archana at shrines. The Yatra is managed by the Char Dham Devsthanam Board and was scheduled to begin on May 3 this year. For this, the state government had earlier issued COVID advisories for pilgrims taking part in the religious Yatra. The Uttarakhand government had made negative RT-PCR test reports mandatory, among other guidelines for devotees.

The temples of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedar Nath and Badari Nath might be opened next month based on the situation.

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike of 6,054 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,68,616, while 108 deaths pushed the toll to 2,417.

Also Read: Facebook Restores #ResignModi Posts After Uproar