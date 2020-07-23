NEW DELHI: Marking the one year of completion of the launch of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII M1 on July 22, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) On Wednesday said that all its eight payloads are performing well.

ISRO said that Chandrayaan-2 carrying out the global mapping of the lunar surface and polar coverage as per the mission plan.

It said that they will release science data captured by Chandrayaan-2 to the public for global use in October, and wherein details will be provided to access the data.

ISRO said that Chandrayaan-2 payloads had collected extensive data and the scientists are working to derive the parameters for the presence of water-ice in the polar regions, for finding out X ray-based and Infrared spectroscopic mineral information, and presence of Argon, a condensable gas on the planet Moon which gets released internally by radioactive decay of 40 K.

India launched Chandrayaan-2 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV-Mk III-M1 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22, 2019, with the aim of landing a rover in the unexplored lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-2 was inserted into lunar orbit on August 20, 2019, and it was first India's mission to land on the lunar surface.

Even ISRO had planned to land on the South Pole of the lunar surface. ISRO launched Vikram on the moon in September last year and its orbiter is still in the lunar orbit, which has a mission life of seven years.