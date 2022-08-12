Chandrashekhar Bawankule is New Maharashtra BJP Chief

In a major organisational setup, the former energy minister and OBC leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday was appointed as the Maharashtra BJP unit chief while former school education minister and Maratha leader Ashish Shelar will head the Mumbai unit. Incidentally, both Bawankule and Shelar are close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Bawankule was denied a ticket in the 2019 assembly elections but he was elected to the state council on June 20.

In the case of Shelar, who had held the Mumbai BJP chief’s post earlier, was denied a ministerial berth and appointed for the second time when the party has launched Mission 2022 to win BMC elections along with the Shinde camp and defeat Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which was ruled India’s richest civic body for almost three decades.

The announcement of appointments of Bawankule and Shelar were made by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

