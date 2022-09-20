Chandigarh University Video Leak: Accused Student Forced to Share Private Videos Via Blackmail

A student allegedly filmed her hostel mates changing clothes and taking showers and leaked them. According to the sources, the accused student had shared the videos with her friends. An FIR under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered in the matter and further probe is on, the police said.

It is said that the two men accused in the case were allegedly blackmailing the Chandigarh student to share videos of her hostel mates changing clothes and taking showers. According to India Today, "Accused Sunny Mehta and his friend Rankaj Verma had allegedly threatened to make the woman student’s private videos viral unless she filmed and shared videos of hostel inmates in the common washroom."

Three persons a woman student, a 23-year-old man, rumoured to be her boyfriend, from Himachal Pradesh and his 31-year-old friend were arrested.

"We want to investigate how many more are part of their gang. So far, we have leads about the involvement of a fourth person, who, it seems, was blackmailing the woman student, who had sent an objectionable video to her boyfriend in Shimla," stated the police in the court.

Police have sent the three accused to 7-day police remand. On the other hand, Chandigarh University officials have suspended two hostel wardens, including one who can be seen in the video that was allegedly leaked.

Protests broke out in the university and the students demanded the college and state authorities to take stringent action against those who are responsible for the act.

