Chandigarh Breaks UAE’s World Record for Largest Human Image of Waving National Flag

Chandigarh: People of Chandigarh have created a new world record by forming the ‘World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag’ in a cricket stadium in Sector 16 area on Saturday. The formation was designed and executed by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of Independence of the country.

As many as 5,885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with the volunteers of the NID Foundation of the UT and other dignitaries gathered for the flag formation at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium and created the history in the heart of the ‘City Beautiful’.

With this feat, the Union Territory got its name etched in the Guiness World Record. Overall, more than 25,000 people including youth and citizens of Chandigarh filled the air with patriotism.

The attempt was verified by Swapnil Dangarikar, official Guinness World Records Adjudicator and he also handed over a copy of the GWR certificate to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University and congratulated them.

“The previous world record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE has been broken and a new world record has been created by NID Foundation and Chandigarh University in today's event,” Dangarikar confirmed.

The historic event was witnessed by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, and other top officials of the UT administration.

In 2017, UAE had achieved the record for the largest human image of a waving national flag with 4130 people. However, India has broken the record comfortably, said the GWR official.