New Delhi: Amid a barrage of criticism over cricketer Arshdeep Singh for missing a catch of Pakistani batsman Asif Ali during an Asia Cup Super 4 clash last Sunday, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday has filed a complaint against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly spreading hate propaganda against Arshdeep.

On social media Indian bowler Arshdeep was branded a ‘Khalistani’ and a Wikipedia article on the Punjab pacer was edited to claim he was selected to play for the ‘Khalistani national cricket team.’

According to reports, the Ministry of Electronics & IT has summoned executives from Wikipedia after a Wiki article on Arshdeep was found edited to show him as linked to the separatist Khalistani movement.

BJP leader Sirsa in his complaint has alleged that Mohammed Zubair is allegedly working in tandem with Pakistan agencies and setting a ‘Khalistan’ narrative against the Punjab pacer. He also noted that Zubair took several screenshots of random tweets with the word ‘Khalistani’ and posted a tweet Sunday night portraying those tweets as posted by Indian Twitter handles.

“The reality is that most of these Twitter accounts are Pakistani accounts and some were created just for the purpose of this tweet, the sole intention behind which was to spread hate against a nationalist and national level player who has given his heart and soul playing for the country and also against the entire Sikh community,” Sirsa’s complaint stated.

I have filed a police complaint against @zoo_bear as he was a part of Pak’s conspiracy to defame Sikhs and fuel hate campaign against Sikhs in India. His screenshots are used by Pak handles. I have demanded enquiry into who supported Zubair in creating this “Khalistani” agenda pic.twitter.com/xtc5U5yEsj — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 5, 2022

Also Read: BJP Shares ‘Sting Operation’ Video on Delhi Excise ‘Scam’

Sirsa has also urged Delhi police to register an FIR against Zubair and his other conspirators for trying to create unrest and for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups in the country.