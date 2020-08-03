NEW DELHI: Indian government had given an exemption to people flying into India from August 8, from institutional quarantine if they submit COVID-19 negative test report, however the test should have been conducted within 96 hours of undertaking the journey. Union health ministry had issued fresh guidelines to this extent on Sunday, August 2.

The Health Ministry warned of stern action against those who submit false or forged medical reports of COVID-19 tests. It also eased restriction of seven-day paid institutional quarantine, to those who fly to India with serious illness, cases of human distress like pregnancy, death of a person in a family, parents with children of the age below 10 years. All these people can seek exemption from paid institutional quarantine from August 8 and can undergo home quarantine for 14 days, instead of seven-day paid institutional quarantine and seven day home quarantine.

If anyone wishes to seek such exemption, they have to apply for that on www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before boarding.Following which the government will communicate its decision on the online portal, which will be the final, as per the guidelines. These guidelines will come into effect from 12.01 AM, August 8.

The travelers who seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting the COVID-19 negative test report, the test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration, and the reports could also be produced at the entry point in Indian airport.As per the new guidelines of Union health ministry, all the passengers are advised to download the Arogya Setu app on their mobiles, all the asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the plane after the thermal screening and the same protocol will be applicable to passengers arriving through land borders.

On arrival, symptomatic passengers will be immediately isolated from the rest and taken to a medical facility. After thermal screening test, If the passengers who were exempted from institutional quarantine will be allowed into the state borders if they show the same reports in their cell phones at the borders, and they will be allowed to undergo home quarantine for 14 days as per the guidelines. While the other passengers would be sent for seven days institutional quarantine.