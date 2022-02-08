Centre Released Rs. 242.19 Crore For Telangana Tourism Development Since 2015-16: Kishan Reddy

A total of Rs 309.53 crore has been sanctioned by the centre for the development and modernisation of tourism infrastructure and facilities in Telangana since 2015-16. Of this, Rs 242.19 crore has been released to date.

Responding to a question raised by Zaheerabad MP BB Patil in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy the centre has released Rs 87.04 crore out of the Rs 91.62 crore allocated for the development of an Eco Circuit in Mahabubnagar district in 2015-16 connecting Somasila, Singotam, Kadalaivanam, Kamadeva, Egalanpanta, Farahabad, Uma Maheshwaram, and Mallelatheertham under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

In 2016-17, for the integrated development of Mulugu, Laknavaram, Medavaram, Tadvai, Damaravi, Mallur, and Bogatha Waterfalls under Tribal Circuit, a total of Rs. 79.87 crore was approved by the centre. Of this, Rs 75.88 crore has been released. In 2017-18, the centre approved Rs 96.9 crore for the development of Qutb Shahi Heritage Park, Paigah Tombs, Hayat Bakshi Mosque, and Raymond's Tomb of which Rs 70.61 crore was released so far.

The union government also sanctioned Rs 36.73 crore under PRASHAD (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, for the development of Jogulamba Devi Temple in Alampur. However, only Rs 5.14 crore was released so far. As part of the "Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development Scheme", the Union Tourism Ministry sanctioned Rs 4.41 crore in 2016-17 for joint development of Hyderabad Railway Station in association with the union Railway Ministry and Rs 3.52 crore have been released.

