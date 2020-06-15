NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday relaxed the guidelines on handing over the bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases to relatives for cremation. There is no need for the people to wait for laboratory confirmation of the infection.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other top officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday. Amit Shah also held a second meeting with mayors and commissioners of Delhi’s three municipal corporations.

Harsh Vardhan tweeted that, "In a letter issued by DGHS to Delhi Govt, guidelines on handing over of dead bodies of suspect COVID-19 cases to relatives for cremation have been relaxed to ensure that families do not need to wait until the result of lab report." Here is the tweet made by Harsh Vardhan.

In a letter issued by #DGHS to #Delhi Govt, guidelines on handing over of #dead bodies of suspect #COVID19 cases to relatives for #cremation have been relaxed to ensure that families do not need to wait until the result of lab report@LtGovDelhi @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/douArbG7j6 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2020

A letter signed by Directorate General of Health Services Dr Rajiv Garg reads, "Please refer to the issue raised regarding deaths of suspect Covid-19 patients and bodies not being handed over to the relatives pending confirmation of test report by hospitals.”

The order stated that, "Pursuant to consultations between the central government and the Delhi government it is felt that a rapid assessment should be made of the existing capacity, patient care amenities, and associated aspects of COVID-19 Care facilities in the Delhi government in order to inform efficient and timely decision making."

Union Home Minister will hold an All-Party meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in the Delhi at 11 AM on 15th June, 2020. Amit Shah in his earlier meeting said that the COVID-19 testing would be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has now approved the use of antigen testing kits in containment zones and healthcare settings. The results will be out in just 30 minutes and no confirmatory RTPCR tests are needed. On Sunday, 2,224 fresh cases and 56 deaths were reported in New Delhi. There are 38,958 confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital city.