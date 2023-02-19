Centre Provides Relief to Students from GST Ahead of Entrance Exams 

New Delhi: Good news for students who appear for entrance examinations for central and other universities and engineering and medical colleges conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

After concluding the 49th GST Council meeting on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama said the exams conducted by the NTA will be exempted from the levy. Till now, students who write exams conducted by NTA and state testing agencies had to pay 18 percent GST on the fees.

The GST Council has also recommended a reduction in the levy on pencil sharpeners. The levy on pencil sharpeners will be cut down from 18 percent to 12 percent.



