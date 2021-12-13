Centre to Organize Innovation Week to Encourage Startup Ecosystem

As part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the government will conduct a week-long event in January 2022 to support India's startup ecosystem. The event "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem" will bring together significant startups, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders. It will assist entrepreneurs in gaining market access and attracting capital investment.

This initiative is for a specifically curated event on innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as information sharing on best practices for fostering startup ecosystems. The goal of the programme is to promote and inspire young people to innovate and start businesses, as well as to strengthen the entrepreneurial environment. The event will also feature high-quality, high-tech, and cost-effective Indian technologies.

The seminars will be meant to illustrate the breadth and depth of entrepreneurship based on innovation in India, in addition to reflecting on best practices from the greatest ecosystems across the world.