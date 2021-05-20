The Union health ministry which deferred vaccination for people who have contracted Covid-19 by three months from the date of their recovery, on Wednesday, has also recommended that Covid-19 vaccination should be encouraged for all lactating women.

This was stated after it accepted recommendations of a national expert group. However, further deliberations are on whether pregnant women should be vaccinated or not.

The group has recommended Covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women. The health ministry said the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is being carried out.

The health ministry said it has written to all states/ UTs to direct the officials concerned to take note of these recommendations. States have been advised to ensure effective dissemination of this information to service provides as well as the public, through use of all channels of information and communication in the local languages.

Individuals infected with #COVID19 to defer their #vaccination for 3 months after clinical recovery If infected after 1st dose, 2nd dose to be deferred for 3 months after recovery Revised guidelines issued based on recommendations by NEGVAC@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/WJbsD6IbB7 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 20, 2021

The health ministry said the fresh recommendations given by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) were based on the "evolving situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience". It also said there is no requirement for screening of vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) prior to Covid-19 vaccination.