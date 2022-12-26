Centre Observes Veer Bal Diwas, Sikh Leaders Claim Govt Undermines Sikh History

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed their lives to defend their faith. PM Modi was speaking at the first ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event at Major Dhyan Chand stadium in the national capital on Monday.

Modi paid tributes to last Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh, his sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh and Mata Gujri Ji and said it was a battle between ‘terrorism’ and ‘spiritualism’.

“On the one hand there was terrorism and on the other spiritualism. On one hand there was communal violence while on the other there was liberalism. On one hand there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were just Veer Sahibzaade (two martyred children of the Guru) who did not budge at all,” Modi said.

Earlier this year, PM Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to remember the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh and his sons and how they stood like a mountain against the ‘terror of Aurangzeb’ and Mughal ruler’s plans to change India.

“Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children on the basis of a sword that is why he decided to kill the two innocent children. Imagine that era when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) has expressed displeasure over the nomenclature ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ chosen by the government and claimed that it’s a conspiracy by the Centre to undermine the Sikh history.

“The Government of India is on the path of concocting Sikh history and it is unfortunate that the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is supporting this. Going against the traditions of the Sikh community, observing the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas by the Government of India is a mischievous conspiracy to undermine the greatest martyrdom and valuable heritage in the world’s religious history,” SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement.

