Centre Files Plea In Apex Court Seeking Deadline For Claimants Of COVID-19 Ex-gratia

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Apex Court by the Centre to allow a deadline of four weeks to claim ex-gratia payment from authorities on the death of kin due to COVID-19. The government has said claimants can approach the competent authorities raising their claims after a given deadline.

“Modify the order dated June 30, 2021 and other subsequent orders passed by this court in the captioned matter to the extent of declaring a time limit of four weeks,” the plea said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the fake claims for getting ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000. The court said it had no idea people would ‘misuse’ the system and file fake claims to get the compensation.

The top court had reprimanded the state governments for denying an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the family members of those who lost their lives due to Coronavirus as the death certificate didn’t mention COVID-19 as the cause of death. The court had also directed the authorities to distribute the compensation within 30 days after fulfilling the conditions.

It was also made clear that if the death certification doesn’t mention COVID-19 as the cause of death but if found the deceased person had acquired the virus and died within 30 days, his or her kin should be considered for ex-gratia without asking for further proof.